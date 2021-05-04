Yemen: Flash Floods Flash Update No. 1 (As of 4 May 2021)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Torrential rains and flooding which started in mid-April continued into May; intensified rainfall over the past few days is causing damage to infrastructure, destroying homes and shelter and causing deaths and injuries.

Flooding caused multiple large-scale damage in Aden, Abyan, Al Dhale’e, Lahj, Hadramaut, Ma’rib and Ta’iz governorates. While assessments of the damage caused by heavy rains and flooding are ongoing, initial field reports indicate that thousands of families have been affected and the majority of them are in areas occupied by internally displaced persons (IDPs). The Yemen National Meteorological Centre issued flood warnings recently and advised citizens and motorists to exercise caution as the rains are expected to persist in the coming days. Yemen’s rainy season runs from April to August.

HUMANITARIAN IMPACT AND NEEDS

Needs assessments are ongoing, but initial reports indicate that some 3,730 families (22,380 people) have been affected by the rains and flooding, the majority of whom are internally displaced people (IDPs).

In Aden Governorate, 1,067 IDP families in seven IDP sites were affected in Dar Saad, Al Mualla and Al Buriqa districts following heavy rains which started on 28 April. The main roads between districts were cut-off temporarily due to stagnate water. In Lahj Governorate, mainly in Tuban and Tur Al Baha districts, 679 IDP families are estimated be in need of food, shelter, NFI and WASH assistance after heavy rains destroyed their shelters. In Abyan Governorate, 638 families in Khanifr and Zinigibar districts were also affected by heavy rains and are in need of food, shelter, non-food items (NFI) and WASH.

Main roads in Ahwar and Al Mahfad districts connecting Abyan to Shabwa were temporarily blocked.

In Ma’rib Governorate, where intense fighting has been raging since the first week of February, 512 families were impacted by the rains, while in Ta’iz Governorate, another 357 IDP families are estimated to be affected. Reports indicate that shelter for 130 IDP families were either partially or completely damaged and some 112 IDP families need urgent food assistance. Also, in Ta’iz, a flooded valley in Al-Misrakh District threatened to sweep away vehicles and the road was cut-off for the entire day. This is the only accessible route connecting the area to Taiz city. The two main roads connecting Al Turbah to Aden were also cut-off.

In Al Dhalea Governorate, 183 IDP families require food, shelter, NFI and WASH assistance after heavy rains destroyed their tents and household items in Al Dhalea District. In Tarim District, Hadramaut Governorate, where four deaths and 12 injuries were confirmed, authorities and partners reported that 167 families were affected and their houses were either partially or completely damaged. Some of the affected families have moved in with relatives, while others are settling in schools. Some have also lost their livestock and other properties. Local authorities are helping by evacuating some of the trapped families. In addition, some 50 IDP families in Seiyun District require urgent assistance after heavy rains destroyed their shelters and washed away their food rations. Partners estimate that the number of affected people could be higher as some of the affected areas remain inaccessible.

In the West coast, local authorities estimate that 20 families have lost their houses due to heavy rains in Shathdlia village of Al Mukha District and the numbers could rise as the rains continue. Reports also indicated that heavy rains and flooding affected 37 families in Sana’a and 20 families and caused the death of two people in Ibb governorates, respectively. Another flood-related death was reported in Markha Sufla District of Shabwa Governorate.

HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE

Humanitarian partners are now operationalizing the nationwide Flood Preparedness Plan and are mobilizing to step up flood response. In areas where affected people are accessible, humanitarian partners are initiating response. In Aden Governorate partners have drained flood water from the main roads to improve access and movement. Local authorities have also desludged flood water from areas in Crater, Shiekh Othamn and Dar Saad districts. Fog spraying campaign to prevent mosquito breeding was also conducted. In Tarim District, Hadramaut Governorate, partners have completed verification of 150 families to receive RRM kits. Preparations are underway to distribute 300 food baskets and NFI kits once assessments are completed. In Ibb Governorate, efforts by humanitarian partners and local authorities are underway to relocate IDPs to higher ground. In Ma’rib Governorate, by 1 May, Food Security partners have reached 212 families with cash assistance enough for one month and assessment are ongoing. In Ta’iz Governorate, by 3 May, Food Security partners have identified approximately 357 families having been affected by floods and in need of food assistance.

Verification by Food Security is ongoing, while CCCM Cluster partners are also undertaking assessments to identify the needs of IDPs affected by floods in collective sites.