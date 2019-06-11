Yemen: Flash floods Flash Update No. 1 As of 11 June 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

• Heavy rains and flooding have affected close to 70,000 people, including internally displaced people, in over 10 governorates; worst affected is Hajjah.

• Rains intensified in recent weeks leading to a sharp increase in the number of families affected by flash floods and in damage to infrastructure.

• Concerns that floods may escalate the spread of disease across the country; 293 out of Yemen’s 333 districts are already cholera-affected.

• Casualties have been reported, including deaths, numbers are yet to be confirmed. • Emergency response has been mounted to provide urgently needed humanitarian assistance to people in need.

70K

affected people

>10

governorates affected

293

cholera-affected districts

SITUATION UPDATE

Torrential rain and flash flooding in recent weeks, culminating in widespread flooding in the second week of June, have affected thousands of families across Yemen. It is estimated that rains and floods have affected close to 70,000 people, including internally displaced people, in over 10 governorates. Hajjah Governorate is the most affected Governorate.

As of 10 June, the Executive Unit for IDPs rapid assessment identified more than 3,000 displaced families (18,000 people) in Aden, Lahj, Taizz and Hadramaut affected by heavy rain and flooding between 7 and 9 June. Approximately 1,321 displaced families (about 8,000 people) have been affected in 12 areas of Aden City. The rains have also affected 1,385 displaced families (8,310 people) in four sites in Tuban District in Lahj Governorate, 315 families (1,890 people) at five sites in Ash Shamayatayn and Al Maafer districts in Taizz, 149 families (894 people) in several sites in As Shihir, Al Mukalla and Al Abr districts in Hadramaut, and 243 families (about 1,500 people) in IDP settlements in Al Qods village, Khanfir District in Abyan.

Authorities in Al Dhale’e, Al Mahara and Socotra governorates reported no significant impact but the Governor’s office in Shabwah confirmed that some roads have been temporarily cut off by flash flooding. In Aden, IOM reports that the 22 May Stadium, where about 3,000 migrants are detained, is flooded.