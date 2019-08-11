Yemen: Flash Floods Flash Update No. 1 As of 10 August 2019

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Across Yemen, rains intensified in recent weeks leading to a sharp increase in the number of families affected by flash floods and damage to infrastructure. On 6 August, the National Authority for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Response (NAMCHA) appealed to the humanitarian community for assistance to respond to most pressing needs in the most affected Governorates. Throughout Eid, humanitarian partners have continued to provide assistance to hundreds of people affected by the floods.

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

AL HUDAYDAH

On 7 August, UN agencies based in Al Hudaydah met with the acting Governor to discuss the response to flood affected populations in Al Qanawis, Az Zaydiyah districts along with Hudaydah city. OCHA requested for movements facilitation for both staffs and commodities in order to accelerate rapid response. WFP expressed their readiness to assist affected following a verification. Partners have conducted assessments Al Qanawis, Az Zaydiyahand Hudaydah city.

Al Khawkhah (Al Gasha, Al Alili, Bani Gaber, Al Wara’a, Alyabili):

The Executive Unit for IDPs reported that 750 families suffered total shelter damage and 1,869 families suffered partial damage in the Khawkhah sites.

The temporary health center supported by Taybah and the King Salman Relief and Humanitarian Aid Centre (KSRC) in Al Khawkhah was damaged according to the Director General (DG) of the Al Hudaydah health office and it is only proving emergency treatment. The DG also reported that approximately 10 per cent of the medical supply stored in Al Khawkhah by PURE Hand organization was damaged.

Preliminary results of Rapid Needs Assessment:

• Water trucking was resumed on 8 August after delays due to access issues

• Damage to the pits of the latrines, most of them being filled up or with the cover slab being washed away or damaged.

• No major stagnation of water reported as sites dried quite fast.

• Damage to shelters.

• Loss of food items.

Response as of 8 August:

• Solidarités International (SI) and Tayba are providing a multipurpose WASH response in flood-affected sites, including securing chlorinated water supply.

• Secure regular chlorinated water trucking in UNICEF sites.

• Rehabilitation of pits and desludging is a priority, SI is bringing material to affected areas and engaging communities and skilled labour to complete quick repairs ahead of the Eid holidays. Chlorine solution is being prepositioned with community focal points, for contingency during Eid.

• Cholera and acute water diarrhea (AWD) hygiene practices (HP) promotion are ongoing.

• 1,000 food baskets to be dispatched by KSRC

• 300 tents to be dispatched by KSRC

• KSRC completed the rehabilitation of the temporary health center in Al Khawkah

• UNHCR/ Nahda Makers Organization (NMO) is available to distribute 525 NFI kits.

• The Shelter cluster has 400 emergency shelter kits (ESK) and 500 non-food items (NFI) kits prepositioned in Al Khawkhah; IOM also informed of its availability to distribute 558 shelter kits and 1,000 blankets if needs are confirmed.

Al Qanawis district and surrounding villages (11 areas):

According to NAMCHA, in Al Qanwis district, 640 households have been affected by floods and have lost all possessions, including food. IOM conducted a rapid needs assessment and started NFI distributions on 10 August.

Al Hudaydah city: Az Zaydiyah district and surrounding villages (8 areas):

Rain water mixed with sewage has flooded the street further raising concern about the spread of cholera. On 11 August, Jeel Al-Bena completed an assessment of Az Zaydiyah and found 457 families in urgent need of shelter assistance, including tents, mattresses, blankets, solar lamps, sleeping matts, kitchen sets and plastic buckets.

On 11 August, SCI started this afternoon distribution of NFIs, shelter and hygiene kits in Hudaydah city Jeel Al Bena and WFP are planning NFIs and food distribution respectively in Az Zaydiyah

CCCM cluster update:

CCCM cluster partners met in Aden on 7 August. Participants indicated that although the flooding may not be as severe as initially thought, the shelter situation of IDPs across the in West Coast is dire due to the prolonged exposure to rains and strong storms. CCCM partner indicated that to in order to strengthen the resilience of IDPs households to withstand extreme weather conditions, the provision of tents and the construction of small walls must occur simultaneously. They also agreed that the relocation of IDPs families flood-prone areas should be a priority in the medium to longer term.