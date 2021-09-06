Yemen

Yemen : First Standard Allocation 2021 Dashboard

The first 2021 standard allocation of the Yemen Humanitarian Fund was launched on 8 June with the objective of leaving no one behind at a time when five million vulnerable people are just one step away from famine and the humanitarian response remains underfunded. In response, the allocation focuses on four priorities: (i) improving living conditions and access to assistance and protection for People with Disability, minority groups and persons with other specific needs ; (ii) provision of life-saving integrated response for people in acute need in four hard to reach, frontline and under-served areas with high severity of needs ; (iii) provision of emergency, life-saving assistance and protection to the most acutely vulnerable people most at risk due to recent displacements and conflict; and (iv) provision of life-sustaining services and protection to the most vulnerable people in acute needs to improve their resilience.
A total of $50.5 million was allocated to 39 partners implementing a total of 61 projects across nine clusters as well as 18 multi-cluster projects. Funding will target more than 1.9m people in need of assistance in 74 districts across 16 governorates.

