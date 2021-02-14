Yemen : First Standard Allocation 2020 Dashboard

The first Standard Allocation for the Yemen Humanitarian Fund 2020 was launched on 19 November 2020 with the objective to provide immediate funding to assist people in acute humanitarian needs with a view to mitigate the risks of famine and negative consequences of COVID-19 in Yemen. The allocation focused on two priorities a) activities covering high priority gaps for people in acute needs in the hardest of the hard to reach areas for four districts of Ta’iz; b) activities covering gaps for people in acute needs in the ongoing emergency response, including critically underfunded protection programmes; IDP response and pre-positioning critical life-saving emergency items. A total of $75.3 million was allocated to 34 partners implementing 58 projects across 10 clusters, including 20 multi-cluster projects, targeting 3,266,358 beneficiaries in 137 districts across 20 governorates.