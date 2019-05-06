Yemen First Reserve Allocation 2019 Dashboard

The Yemen Humanitarian Fund First Reserve Allocation was launched on 5 April 2019 to mitigate the impact of the recent cholera outbreak.

Key activities supported include the distribution of cholera kits, establishment of diarrhea treatment centres and oral rehydration corners, deployment of rapid response teams, scale-up of water and sanitation assistance in priority areas, training/incentives for health staff, and cholera awareness campaigns. A total of US$26.1 million has been allocated to 13 projects targeting 1.8m people at risk in 12 governorates.