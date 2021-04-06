Yemen - Fire in IDP camp in Marib (DG ECHO partners, UN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 6 April 2021)

On 3 April, a fire broke out in the Al Jufainah camp accommodating internally displaced people (IDP) in Marib governorate, resulting in the death of a child and the injury of five people (including a child). Some of the injured are being treated in intensive care units.

DG ECHO partners are onsite and providing assistance, including non-food items, shelter kits and rapid meals to the 21 affected households. These partners reported the destruction of 18 shelters as a result of the fire.