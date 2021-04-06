Yemen
Yemen - Fire in IDP camp in Marib (DG ECHO partners, UN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 6 April 2021)
On 3 April, a fire broke out in the Al Jufainah camp accommodating internally displaced people (IDP) in Marib governorate, resulting in the death of a child and the injury of five people (including a child). Some of the injured are being treated in intensive care units.
DG ECHO partners are onsite and providing assistance, including non-food items, shelter kits and rapid meals to the 21 affected households. These partners reported the destruction of 18 shelters as a result of the fire.
Marib governorate hosts approximately 800,000 IDPs. As a result of fighting since early 2020, the majority of the IDPs are moving towards Marib city, where Al Jufainah is located. In the past 24 months, the size of the camp has increased from 3,000 to 10,000 households. Al Jufainah is overcrowded and local resources are overstretched.