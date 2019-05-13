13 May 2019

Yemen - Financial Service Providers Assessment - Report January 2019

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Assessment

In 2017, to understand the perceptions of the Yemeni population towards cash transfer programmes, the Cash and Market Working Group (CMWG), in collaboration with REACH, initiated the Inter-Agency Joint Cash Study. The study was designed to determine the suitability of cash-based intervention into the Yemen context, in response to the widespread liquidity shortages, price inflation, and falling of purchasing power. Little evidence was found to determine which method of financial assistance was the most suitable in the context of Yemen. As cash-based programming becomes increasingly prominent in the humanitarian response to the ongoing Yemen conflict, there is a growing need for the humanitarian community to build a more comprehensive understanding of the most suitable methods for delivering cash-based interventions, both in terms of the capacity of financial institutions and the feasibility of different transfer mechanisms. The Financial Service Providers (FSP) Assessment was designed to be a continuation of the CMWG and REACH Inter-Agency Joint Cash Study, with the aim of understanding the most appropriate method of cash-based interventions to be used by humanitarian actors.

Methodology

The methodology of the FSP Assessment was developed through the Yemen CMWG. Ahead of the data collection phase, participating partners were asked to identify FSPs operating in the districts and governorates in which they had operations. From this list, Key Informants (KIs) were selected by data collection partners for participation in the study. The assessment was implemented through a non-statistically representative KI survey administered across 45 districts and 9 governorates. A total of 76 FSP KIIs were interviewed for this study. Primary data collection took place between November 2018 and January 2019 and was facilitated by five CMWG partners.2 Finally, due to the explorative nature of the assessment and the above-mentioned limitation, all results should be understood as indicative, rather than statistically representative.

Research Scope

The following research questions are addressed in this report:

  1. What is the capacity and experience of financial institutions to facilitate cash-based interventions at the governorate and district level, and what delivery mechanisms are the most used?

  2. Are there any specific groups that are at risk of being excluded from accessing financial assistance due to the lack of identification papers, bank accounts, or electronic communication mechanisms?

  3. What is the speed and cost of delivering cash transfers?

  4. What are institutions’ resilience to change in context, what risks are likely to arise, and what mitigation and monitoring protocols are in place?

  5. What contextual factors will influence the feasibility of each cash delivery modality?

Limitations

Given the inherently volatile nature of the Yemeni political context, partners were often confronted with challenges that limited their access to FSP KIs, thus limiting the scope of data collection. Moreover, given the sensitivity of certain information, the assessed KIs asked for their responses to be anonymized, and the names of the assessed FSPs have also been excluded from the report. Therefore, this study only presents findings aggregated at the district and governorate level. Finally, due to the explorative nature of the assessment and the above-mentioned limitation, all results should be understood as indicative, rather than statistically representative.

