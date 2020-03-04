Yemen - Fighting and new displacements in Al Jawf and Marib governorates (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, FAO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 March 2020)

On 1 March, heavy fighting broke out in Al Hazm City, Al Jawf Governorate and continued over the week causing massive secondary and tertiary displacement towards Marib. An estimated 1,800 households (HHs) have reportedly fled the area as fighting escalated and over 2,100 have already reached Marib.

A reception centre to register and support internally displaced people (IDPs) was established in Marib and the DG ECHO supported Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) was activated for life-saving assistance, including food supplies and hygiene kits. Some 4,000 emergency shelter kits and 3,500 non-food items are being transported to Marib. UNFPA mobile protection and reproductive health teams were deployed to provide critical maternal health services, psychological first aid and transit kits.