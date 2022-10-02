Yemen: Failure to renew truce deeply disappointing

Statement by Erin Hutchinson, the Norwegian Refugee Council’s Country Director in Yemen:

"Today’s announcement that an agreement to renew the truce in Yemen has not been reached is deeply disappointing. It is a missed opportunity to help millions of Yemeni civilians out of the brutal conflict that the warring parties have dug the country into. We call on the parties to the conflict to reconsider, refrain from pulling the trigger, put aside their differences, and extend the arm of diplomacy as they have done successfully for the last six months. Indeed, the last two months have shown that solutions are within sight when they agree to focus on them, instead of the fighting.”

