Yemen Factsheet Field Office (FO) Sana’a, June 2020

UNHCR FO Sana’a covers a vast area of six governorates: Sana’a, Amarat Al Asimah, Amran, Marib, Al Baydah and Dhamar.

The area is characterised by a high number of persons displaced by the conflict (9 million) in search of affordable housing, relative safety and livelihood opportunities.

In particular, Amanat Al Asimah is the top Governorate of destination (0.43 million) and return (0.19 million) of internally displaced families, according to the YHNO 2019.

The Sana’a Hub and the tri-clusters (Protection, Shelter and CCCM Cluster) led by UNHCR

UNHCR with other cluster partners under the inter-agency framework is responsible for coordinating all protection services, installation of shelter, distribution of basic household items and coordination and management of IDP hosting sites, ensuring that the humanitarian assistance reaches the neediest families in a coordinated and effective manner.