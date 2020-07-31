Yemen Factsheet Field Office (FO) Ibb, June 2020

UNHCR FO Ibb is responsible for the southern regions of Ibb governorate and the northern districts of Taizz and Al Dhale’e governorates. The area covers areas close to active frontlines. The region is characterised by intense fighting severely restricting humanitarian access to one of the highest levels of displacements and impact on civilians.

The areas under the responsibility of the Ibb Hub have the highest numbers of displaced families in proportion to its population (9.5 per cent).

Displacements in Al Dhale’e and Taizz amounted to one-third of the new displacements in 2019 (18,379 out of 66,500 families), although the population of these two governorates accounts for only 13 per cent of the entire Yemeni population, as estimated in the YHNO 2019.

The Tri-Clusters (Protection, Shelter and CCCM Cluster) led by UNHCR and the Ibb Hub

UNHCR is responsible for coordinating all protection services, distribution and installation of shelters and of basic household items as well as upgrading IDP hosting sites under the humanitarian inter-agency framework.