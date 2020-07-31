Yemen Factsheet Field Office (FO) Hudaydah, June 2020

The UNHCR field office in Hudaydah covers west coast areas of Yemen, namely Hajjah, Raymah, Al Mahwit and various districts in Hudaydah.

According to the Civilian Impact Monitoring Report, the region is characterized by the highest number of civilian casualties due to the conflict and one of the highest numbers of families forced to flee.

The west coast areas have a hot and humid climate all-year around, and most of the areas are classified as hard-to-reach due to insecurity.

The Hudaydah Hub and the tri-cluster approach

UNHCR with other Clusters’ partners under the inter-agency framework is responsible for coordinating three clusters: protection, CCCM and shelter, ensuring that humanitarian assistance reaches the neediest families in a coordinated and effective manner.