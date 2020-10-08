Yemen Fact Sheet - Site Management for IDPs in Yemen, September 2020

Site management in Yemen

Close to one million IDPs are currently living in more than 1,600 IDP hosting sites in deplorable conditions. Camp Coordination and Camp Management (site management in Yemen) Cluster led by UNHCR have access to 660 sites lived by 525,000 IDPs, and UNHCR as the Cluster Lead supervises 353 sites hosing 270,000 IDPs.

IDP hosting sites range from relatively organized structures where basic services are available, to buildings used as temporary living accommodations, such as health facilities, schools and so on (referred to as collective centres). However, most sites in Yemen are spontaneous settlements where displaced individuals set up temporary shelters on private land.

Recent data covering 606,000 individuals in 658 IDP hosting sites revealed that most (86%) live on private land, 12% in public buildings and 2% on land or in property of unknown ownership. A majority (87%) live in property without any tenancy agreement, and one out of three sites in Yemen faces eviction threats. As a response, the triCluster (Protection, Shelter and CCCM) developed a specific technical guidance to track and address evictions in consultation with IDPs, hosting communities and local authorities.

While alternative site locations are explored to host evicted IDPs, the availability of suitable land remains limited. Local authorities have limited capacity and power to provide public land for settlement or influence the financial motivations of private landowners.

Particularly this year, extreme weather of heavy rain and flooding affected more than 62,500 families since the beginning of 2020, including thousands of families in IDP hosting sites.

The overflow or collapse of dams in Marib and Amran governorates also damaged nearby IDP assets. Cluster’s partners relocated families in immediate danger, conducted rapid impact assessments and coordinated the delivery of services, such as distribution of shelter and basic household items kits, protection and health services, and provision of food.