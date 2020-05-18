Yemen Fact Sheet - Refugees and Asylum-seekers in Yemen, May 2020

Yemen hosts some 281,000 refugees and asylum-seekers mostly from Somalia (96 per cent) and Ethiopia (3.6 per cent) .Refugees and asylum-seekers’ ability to support themselves has diminished drastically over the years given the conflict and the degrading socio-economic situation in the country.

UNHCR supports refugees and asylumseekers through registration with the relevant authorities, provision of documentation and cash, as well as a wide range of protection, health care and education services. UNHCR extends some of the services provided to refugees, such as health and education, also to IDPs and vulnerable host community members, to promote peaceful co-existence.