Yemen Fact Sheet - Protecting displaced families in Yemen, May 2020

Why protection?

The ongoing conflict, attacks and violations of human rights over the past five years have left an indelible impact on civilians. One-eighth (4 million) of the entire Yemeni population (30.5 million) have been forced out of their homes due to the conflict, having their houses destroyed and their livelihoods lost.

Women, children, the elderly and persons with disabilities suffer disproportionately due to the ongoing fighting, dwindling economy and discontinued public services such as the judicial system, registration centres, hospitals and schools.

Yemen remains the “Worst Humanitarian Crisis in the World” for the past three years, with 80 per cent of the population in need of humanitarian aid.

Half of the population needs regular services for their survival, especially women, children, the elderly and persons with disabilities