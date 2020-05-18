Yemen Fact Sheet, May 2020

Emergency distributions in Yemen

Why emergency distribution? In yemen, si years of war have forced over 4 million out of their homes.

Poorest families have been forced to settle in open areas or unfinished public buildings as a last resort. For these families securing a basic shelter is not only a matter of physical safety but also of dignity, privacy and a minimum layer of protection. UNHCR provides assistance to help them put a roof over their head, find the minimum to sleep, wash and cook. UNHCR leads the Shelter/ Non-Food Items (NFI) Cluster, and together with partners, provides emergency shelter and basic household items to IDPs, returnees and vulnerable host families, after a thorough verification and assessment of needs