Yemen Fact Sheet, March 2019
The situation continues to worsen in Hajjah governorate, in the north of Yemen. According to OCHA, around 25,000 families have been displaced from and within Hajjah Governorate since June 2018. The majority live in Abs District.
UNHCR continues to deliver lifesaving assistance to displaced persons. In the first three months of 2019, IDP families received 8,763 core relief items and 4,100 emergency shelter kits across 14 govemorates in Yemen.
Cholera is re-emerging with the rainy season. According to WHO, the number of suspected cases doubled in March compared with the previous two months. UNHCR is working in close collaboration with the authorities to contain this outbreak.
FACTS AND FIGURES
Main Activities
IDPs in Yemen - According to IOM’s DTM report in March, there are currently 3.65 million IDPs in Yemen, representing 12 per cent of the overall population. The governorate with the highest number of IDPs is central Marib governorate (20 per cent) followed by Taizz (11 per cent) in the south and Hajjah (10 per cent) in the north. One third of IDPs are currently living in rented homes and one fifth with host families, surviving on whichever meagre resources they have left. More than 80 per cent of IDPs have been displaced for over a year – and some multiple times – rendering their basic rights and essential economic, social and psychological needs unfulfilled. UNHCR’s regular protection monitoring reveals that the prolonged crisis continues to exact a significant toll on IDPs, particularly on IDPs with specific needs, exposing them to further risks and infringement of basic rights.
UNHCR’s emergency response to recently displaced IDPs - UNHCR and its partners continue to support fleeing families with life-saving emergency response such as core relief items (CRIs) and emergency shelter kits (ESKs). In the first three months of 2019, UNHCR and its partners distributed 8,763 CRIs and 4,100 ESKs, of which one third were distributed in Hajjah governorate at flashpoints in the Kushar, Mustaba, Haradh and Midi districts.
Building community resilience - UNHCR continues to prioritize people with specific needs, focusing on rebuilding the resilience of affected communities and families. UNHCR and its protection partners conducted 16,295 home assessments in 16 governorates. More than half of the assessments were carried out in governorates most heavily affected by the northern frontlines:
Hudaydah, Hajjah and Sa’ada. In the south, monitoring and outreach are complemented by two mobile community centres and ten mobile teams. Community-Based Protection Networks (CBPNs) of 206 members (138 male, 68 female) provide a bridge between humanitarian actors, IDPs and the vulnerable host communities, reaching a total of 30,484 persons through 214 awareness raising activities. Out of the beneficiaries identified by the CBPNs, 26,024 were referred for protection assessments, with 73 per cent of beneficiaries located in Hajjah governorate.
Providing protection assistance through community centres - In response to the dwindling traditional coping mechanisms, kinship-based community support and family resilience, UNHCR and its partners provide psychosocial support, legal assistance, mine risk education and emergency cash assistance amongst other protection services through eight community centres.
These activities are complemented by robust community outreach programmes. From January to March, 4,419 persons received legal assistance or counselling, 2,351 received psychological support and 970 persons were issued with birth certificates or national identification documents that facilitate their access to services. The highest number of psychosocial support consultations occurred in the central governorate of Amran (29 per cent), where many IDPs from surrounding northern governorates of Hajjah, Sa’ada and Al Jawf in the north arrive in search of safety, protection support and affordable accommodation.