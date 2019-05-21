Yemen Fact Sheet, March 2019

The situation continues to worsen in Hajjah governorate, in the north of Yemen. According to OCHA, around 25,000 families have been displaced from and within Hajjah Governorate since June 2018. The majority live in Abs District.

UNHCR continues to deliver lifesaving assistance to displaced persons. In the first three months of 2019, IDP families received 8,763 core relief items and 4,100 emergency shelter kits across 14 govemorates in Yemen.

Cholera is re-emerging with the rainy season. According to WHO, the number of suspected cases doubled in March compared with the previous two months. UNHCR is working in close collaboration with the authorities to contain this outbreak.

FACTS AND FIGURES

Main Activities