Yemen Fact Sheet, June 2022

1,400,000+IDPs and refugee reached with cash assistance in 2021

105,000+IDP and refugee families received shelter and NFI kits in 2021

28,000+IDPs and refugees supported with legal assistance in 2021

41,000+IDPs and refugees received psychosocial first aid in 2021

Operational context

Yemen remains one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises. After seven years of devastating conflict, some 23.4 million Yemenis (73 per cent of the total population) depend on humanitarian assistance to survive, including 4.3 million IDPs and 97,018refugees and asylum-seekers. The country has the fourth largest IDP population due to conflict in the world. It is estimated that some 286,000 Yemenis were newly displaced in 2021 and so far, close to 40,000 individuals have been forced to flee their homes in 2022. Countrywide, the economy has collapsed and more than 80 per cent of the total population lives below the poverty line. The protracted nature of the displacement, coupled with the socioeconomic downturn, continues to impact the lives of millions of Yemenis and thousands of refugees and asylum-seekers, pushing them into a spiral of negative coping strategies and fuelling protection risks. Above all, Yemen remains a grave protection and displacement crisis. The first quarter of 2022 observed a significant increase in clashes between warring parties, with almost one civilian killed or injured every hour during the first month of the year. The situation, however, has changed significantly following the signing of a truce agreement on 1 April negotiated by the UN with each of the parties to the conflict. With an initial duration of two months, extended on 2 June for an additional two months, the parties have committed to halt all offensive military operations, including cross-border attacks, allow fuel ships to dock in Al Hudaydah ports, reopen Sana’a airport for commercial flights and open the Taiz road.