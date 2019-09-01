Yemen Fact Sheet, June 2019

Facts and Figures

24.1 million people in need

14.4 million in need of protection assistance

3.65 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and 1.28 million returnees

46,660 families newly displaced in 2019

More than 80 per cent of IDPs have been displaced for over a year

274,478 refugees and asylum-seekers (mainly from Somalia and Ethiopia)

Main Activities

IDPs in Yemen: There are now more than 46,660 families who have been internally displaced in Yemen since the beginning of this year, according to IOM’s 16 June Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM). The IOM/DTM for June reported the highest numbers of displaced households in Hajjah (17,484 families), followed by Al Dhale’e (8,848 families) and Al Hudaydah (8,031 families). These displacements were a result of the on-going intense fighting and flash floods.

UNHCR’s emergency response to recently displaced IDPs: UNHCR and its partners continue to provide life-saving assistance to families fleeing from conflict. In the first six months of 2019, UNHCR and its partners distributed a total of 39,754 basic household items and non-food item (NFI) kits, 5,402 Emergency Shelter Kits (ESKs) and 513 Transitional Shelter Kits (TSKs). In the immediate aftermath of a displacement crisis, ESKs are a low cost, easily transportable temporary shelter solution for an average of six months until a longer term solution can be found. As for TSKs, UNHCR incorporates local materials which are adapted to the regional climate, displacement period and situation, with a considerably longer lifespan of up to five years. UNHCR is also currently piloting 192 Refugee Housing Units (RHU) in different regions in Yemen, to determine the sustainability and satisfaction of the structure by IDPs in different regions and climates. The RHUs have been designed in collaboration between UNHCR, the social enterprise Better Shelter and the IKEA Foundation.

Building community resilience and peaceful coexistence: UNHCR continues to focus on inclusive engagement of communities and social cohesion, addressing tensions that may exist between displaced persons and their host communities. UNHCR identifies and refers both IDPs and extremely vulnerable host community members to protection services, using its CommunityBased Protection Networks (CBPNs) that comprise over 200 members. The CBPNs also provide a bridge between humanitarian actors, the affected population and service providers through awareness raising, information dissemination and facilitation of community support projects. In the first half of 2019, CBPNs identified and referred a total of 180,009 individuals for protection assessments to UNHCR protection partners. These identified individuals are then referred to the eight UNHCR-managed community centre facilities in Hajjah, Hudaydah, Amran, Sa’ada, Al Jawf, Sana’a, Dhamar and Ibb, where there are high numbers of IDPs. As of 30 June, these eight community centres collectively assisted 16,370 individuals with legal assistance, 14,593 individuals with tailored support for psychosocial needs while 9,947 individuals were referred to specialized services such as medical care.

Cash-Based Interventions (CBIs) for protection and shelter needs: UNHCR Yemen has been implementing CBIs since 2016, with the sector rapidly expanding both in terms of numbers of families assisted and as a proportion of UNHCR’s total interventions. This year, CBIs remain a core activity for UNHCR’s operation in Yemen, consisting nearly half the annual planning budget. Until June, some 75,000 families have benefited from CBIs to address their shelter needs through rental subsidies, protection or seasonal needs in the form of multi-purpose cash for protection, or winter assistance grants. Some USD 14 million has been disbursed so far through 508 cash collection points. More than 40 per cent of the beneficiaries were in Al Hudaydah, Hajjah and Amanat Al Asimah, whilst more than half (57 per cent) of the CBIs were for IDP and vulnerable host communities’ rental subsidies, indicating that one-third of displaced families (some 1.2 million IDPs) are currently living in rented accommodation.

Protection assistance for refugees and asylum-seekers: Refugees and asylum-seekers in Yemen continue to face severe challenges due to the ongoing conflict, deteriorating socio-economic conditions, and nearly non-existent livelihood opportunities, which is compounded by discrimination, marginalisation and a shrinking protection space. Despite the circumstances, refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants continue to undertake the perilous journey towards the southern coastal governorates of Aden, Lahj and Abyan. Towards the end of April and the beginning of May, some five thousand new arrivals, mainly migrants, were detained across three governorates, with some 3,000 detained in a derelict stadium in Aden. Within the context of the Mixed Migration Working Group, UNHCR liaised closely with IOM and managed to secure the release a total of 62 refugees and asylum-seekers.

From January to June 2019, UNHCR supported 1,063 refugees and asylum-seekers with legal assistance, provided 246 legal representations in court and secured the release of a total of 209 detainees. Psychosocial support was also provided to 1,528 individuals. Registration of asylumseekers and renewal of registration documentation for refugees is crucial for establishing legal identity and facilitates refugees and asylum-seekers’ referrals to protection services and access to services such as healthcare and education. During the reporting period, 452 refugee and asylum-seeker children and 170 infants under 12 months received birth certificates. A total of 834 people including children living with mental disabilities received psychosocial therapy while 520 individuals living with disabilities received support such as assistive devices and enrolment in rehabilitation centres.

Unaccompanied and Separated Children (UASC) who approach UNHCR registration centres are supported with their asylum claims, are counselled and provided with options such as specialized care programmes. In the course of the first six months of 2019, a total of 2,124 refugee and asylum-seeker children were assisted through 86 Best Interest Assessments (BIA) and Best Interest Determinations (BID), ensuring that those in need of urgent attention were identified and addressed as swiftly as possible. Since the beginning of the year, a total of 544 UASCs were assisted and 116 children enrolled in foster care services.

UNHCR assists SGBV survivors with comprehensive case management. During the reporting period, 629 cases were assisted, including 391 survivors who received cash assistance, 71 survivors who received psychosocial counselling, 51 survivors who received legal assistance and 35 survivors who received medical assistance.

Durable solutions: UNHCR prioritises the search for durable solutions for refugees and offers Assisted Spontaneous Return (ASR) for Somalis and resettlement to third countries. Since 2017, 34 boats with 4,412 Somali refugees left Aden for Somalia through the ASR programme, with seven boats in the first six months of this year. During the reporting period, UNHCR assisted 51 refugees to depart from Yemen under its resettlement programme.

Registration for asylum-seekers and refugees: In November 2018, the Bureau for Refugee Affairs (BRA) resumed registration and documentation renewal activities for refugees and asylum-seekers in Sana’a following a two-year suspension whilst negotiations between UNHCR and the authorities were ongoing. As of June 2019, with UNHCR’s material and technical support, more than 3,000 expired certificates have been renewed and issued, and 2,069 Individuals have been registered. In the south, UNHCR continues with the registration and documentation of non-Somali asylum-seekers and refugees while supporting the government on registration and documentation for Somali refugees. By end of June, 3,880 refugees and asylum-seekers had their documents renewed, and 2,822 individuals were newly registered.