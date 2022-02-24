Yemen Fact Sheet, January 2022

1,400,000+ IDPs and refugee reached with cash assistance in 2021

105,000+ IDP and refugee families received shelter and NFI kits in 2021

28,000+ IDPs and refugees supported with legal assistance in 2021

41,000+ IDPs and refugees received psychosocial first aid in 2021

Operational context

Yemen remains among the world’s largest humanitarian crises. After more than seven years of devastating and unrelenting conflict, some 20 million Yemenis (66 per cent of the total population) depend urgently on humanitarian assistance to survive, including four million internally displaced persons (IDPs) and 102,110 refugees and asylumseekers, mainly from Somalia and Ethiopia. The country currently has the fourth largest IDP population worldwide due to conflict. Raging clashes continue to deteriorate the protection space for civilians and force thousands of families to seek refuge elsewhere. There are more than 50 active frontlines across the country which forcibly displaced more than 157,000 individuals in 2021 alone, particularly in Marib, Hudaydah and Taizz governorates.

Countrywide, the economy has collapsed and the Yemeni Riyal continues to devaluate, negatively impacting purchasing power. It is estimated that 80 per cent of the total population lives below the poverty line, and food security data has further revealed that five million Yemenis were on the brink of famine in early 2021, most of whom are displaced individuals who are four times more at risk of falling into hunger than other Yemenis. The peace process has yet to make any significant progress.