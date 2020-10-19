Yemen Fact Sheet - How is UNHCR cash assistance used by IDPs in Yemen, October 2020

UNHCR implements the largest Cash-Based Interventions (CBI) for displaced families (IDPs) in Yemen. Families who have lost their homes and livelihoods as a result of the ongoing fighting, flooding and COVID-19 are regularly assessed based upon socioeconomic criteria, including their living conditions (shelter) combined with some protection vulnerabilities analysis. Income, the size of the family, the current shelter arrangement and other considerations, such as disability or children at risk are thus considered. Depending on their vulnerability scoring, families are provided with over-the-counter cash payments to help cover immediate needs, pay rent or be better protected against the winter conditions. This scoring allows UNHCR to target the most vulnerable.

UNHCR Yemen monitors cash assistance through its corporate Post-Distribution Monitoring (PDM) tool which directly evaluates how cash recipients manage and spend the money received, including whether they faced challenges to meet their basic needs.

UNHCR partnered with a Sana’a-based third-party monitoring firm, Grant Thorton Global, to serve as a independent party in conducting the survey. The survey, lasting around 15 minutes per household, was conducted over the phone. As a result, 1,460 families who had received a UNHCR cash payment were interviewed. The following key findings are the result of these interviews which took place in June 2020.