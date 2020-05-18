Yemen Fact Sheet - Emergency distributions in Yemen, May 2020

Emergency distributions in Yemen

Why emergency distribution? In Yemen, six years of war have forced over 4 million out of their homes.

Poorest families have been forced to settle in open areas or unfinished public buildings as a last resort. For these families securing a basic shelter is not only a matter of physical safety but also of dignity, privacy and a minimum layer of protection. UNHCR provides assistance to help them put a roof over their head, find the minimum to sleep, wash and cook. UNHCR leads the Shelter/ Non-Food Items (NFI) Cluster, and together with partners, provides emergency shelter and basic household items to IDPs, returnees and vulnerable host families, after a thorough verification and assessment of needs.

Different types of emergency shelters

UNHCR adapted the design of shelters to the local climate, culture and availability of items in the local market. By sourcing the shelter material locally, UNHCR seeks not only to boost the local economy but also promoting self-sufficiency and a harmonious relationship between the two communities.