Yemen Fact Sheet - Cash-Based assistance in Yemen, May 2020

Why cash? Helping families who have been affected by the conflict through cash is a practical and effective solution, especially for those living in rented homes or close to markets. UNHCR’s cash programme gives families an opportunity to prioritize their needs, may it be food, clothes for winter, medicine or paying back debt.

Though cash, displaced families can make choices and thus regain their dignity.

Each eligible family receives YER 100,000 (some USD 170) to address their protection needs such as rent, food, extra clothes and fuel for the winter, medical and other immediate concerns. This multipurpose cash is aimed to contribute towards a Minimum Expenditure Basket. The families who have been verified to need rent support, receive the cash assistance in two instalments over a period of six months.