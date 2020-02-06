Yemen Fact Sheet, August - December 2019

The security situation in the south of Yemen remains volatile, after a severe deterioration that reached its peak in August, when the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) took effective control of Aden.

Sporadic clashes and targeted attacks continued to be reported in the southern governorates, and in November, a power-sharing deal was signed with the STC in the south and the Government of Yemen (GoY).

According to IOM, there are now more than 66,499 families displaced since the beginning of 2019, with the majority in Hajjah, Hudaydah and Al Dhale’e Governorates. It is estimated that more than oneeighth of the 30.5 M Yemeni population are IDPs. The fighting in Taizz and Al Dhale’e Governorates has been particularly tense, forcing more than 18,000 families to flee, which is close to one-third of the total number of newly displaced this year.

This year, Yemen was severely affected by the unprecedented heavy rain and flooding since 2006.

OCHA identified close to 10,000 IDP families affected between August and September.

UNHCR as the provider of last resort continued to respond to the needs of the families through providing shelter and basic household items via item distribution and cash assistance modalities.