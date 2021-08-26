Yemen Fact Sheet, August 2021

1,000,000+ IDPs and refugee reached with cash assistance so far in 2021

43,500+ IDP and refugee families have received shelter and NFI kits in 2021

22,000+ IDPs and refugees supported with legal assistance in 2021

25,500+ IDPs and refugees have received psychosocial first aid so far in 2021

Operational context

Yemen remains one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises. After more than six years of a devastating and unrelenting conflict, some 20 million Yemenis (66 per cent of the total population) depend urgently on humanitarian assistance to survive, including four million internally displaced persons (IDPs) and 140,146 refugees and asylumseekers, mainly from Somalia and Ethiopia. The country has the fourth largest IDP population due to conflict in the world. Raging clashes continue to deteriorate the protection space for civilians and force thousands of families to seek refuge elsewhere. There are more than 50 active frontlines across the country and more than 50,000 individuals have been forcibly displaced this year, particularly in Marib governorate. Countrywide, the economy has collapsed and the Yemeni Riyal continues to devaluate, negatively impacting purchasing power. It is estimated that 80 per cent of the total population live below the poverty line and food security data has further revealed that five million Yemenis were on the brink of famine earlier this year, most of whom are displaced individuals who are four times more at risk of falling into hunger than other Yemenis. The peace process has yet to make any significant progress.