Yemen Fact Sheet, August 2020

The operation continues to be constrained by severe underfunding, currently allowing UNHCR to address just half of identified needs. Some essential programmes will be shut by September, if additional funds are not received by then. The current emergency shelter and NFIs stocks will be depleted in a matter of weeks.

The number of suspected cases and deaths related to COVID-19 continues to overwhelm the country, compounded by stigma against refugees and IDPs, lack or loss of socio-economic opportunities, limited testing and health care.

Close to 23,000 families in 2020 have been displaced at least once by the ongoing fighting or floods, causing further strain and conflict with the already impoverished host families. This year, some 500,000 people have been affected by the rain leaving most of them with no adequate shelter.

FACTS AND FIGURES

24.3 million people in need

14.4 million in need of protection assistance and services.

3.65 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)

1.28 million returnees (IOM/ March 2019)

66,499 families displaced in 2019.

22,905 families newly displaced in 2020, at least once.

(IOM/DTM, 12 September 2020)

More than 80 % of IDPs displaced for over a year

283,898 refugees and asylum-seekers, mainly from Somalia (90 %) and Ethiopia (5 %)