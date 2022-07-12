Yemen – Explosive Remnants of War (DG ECHO, CIMP, ACAPS, DG ECHO Partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 July 2022)

While civilian casualties have reduced since the start of the UN-led truce which began on 2 April 2022, the widespread presence of Explosive Remnants of War (ERW) in Yemen continues to present a significant critical risk to civilians, notably to IDPs returning home thanks to the increased freedom of movement. According to the Civilian Impact Monitoring Project (CIMP), in June alone, 68 casualties, of which 21 children, were the result of ERW explosions.
ERW are also one of the barriers to humanitarian access. According to ACAPS, access further deteriorated in the first half of 2022. Yemen is now among the 4 countries with the highest access constraints in the world.
Humanitarian demining is a priority in Yemen. DG ECHO funds several partners providing mine risk education and assistance to survivors of mine-related accidents.