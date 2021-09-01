Yemen - Expected Floods and Protection Facilities (August 2021)

OVERVIEW

Since July 2021, an estimated 13,000 families were impacted by torrential rains and flash floods. Flooding has caused fatalities and injuries among the civilian population, including women and children, leaving many in distress and with pressing needs for protection assistance, including psychosocial support, some of which can been addressed through cash assistance.

As foreseen by the Shelter Cluster, thousands more may yet be impacted as the rainy season continues. IDPs may be forced to shelter in schools, abandoned buildings, with relatives, or to live out in the open, or in whatever is left of their damaged shelters. This will expose them to risks of becoming homeless, and expose them to associated protection risks, including due to lack of privacy and potential exploitation and abuse.

In line with the Shelter Cluster flood contingency plan, the Protection Cluster is assessing the impact in the flood-affected governorates and ready to provide support through facilities offering protection services closer to the areas expected to be affected.

Other humanitarian actors are similarly encouraged to report on protection related risks in the flood affected areas, and to jointly take steps to ensure most vulnerable and affected groups have meaningful access to humanitarian assistance and to protection services through these facilities.