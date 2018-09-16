Yemen: Exchange Rates and Inflation Trends (as of 5 September 2018)

The depreciation of the currency has affected the average market price of basic food commodities which have increased by up to 10 per cent in recent weeks. The cost of the minimum food basket has increased by 35 per cent since November 2017. The price of fuel commodities - cooking gas, diesel and petrol - have also increased by more than 25 per cent between November 2017 and September 2018. In the short term the result of the depreciation is likely to be that an additional 3.5 million people will become food insecure, adding to the existing caseload of 8.4 million people who need emergency food assistance, and over 2 million people are likely to be at heightened risk of famine.