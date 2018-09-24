Yemen: Exchange Rates and Inflation Trends (as of 23 September 2018)
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Infographic
Published on 23 Sep 2018
The Yemeni Rial (YER) has depreciated in value against the US dollar since 2015. The YER exchange rate as of September (YER 596/USD) has increased by almost 170 per cent compared to the pre-crisis rate (YER 221/USD).
UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.