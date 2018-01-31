31 Jan 2018

Yemen: Escalation of armed clashes in Aden - Flash Update 3 | 31 January 2018

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 31 Jan 2018
preview
Download PDF (96.51 KB)

Situation Overview

A cautious calm is being reported in Aden following three days of fighting during which the Southern Transitional Council (STC) seized control of most of the city from forces loyal to the Government of Yemen (GoY).
Some shops have re-opened in the city and civilians have been able to move out of their homes to stock up on essential supplies. Schools are still closed except in Al Bureka districts. Operations at Aden airport and sea port have yet to resume.

Implications on the humanitarian situation

• Essential UN humanitarian staff have reported to work for half a day today. Humanitarian organisations hope to resume operations in the next few days, if the situation remains calm.

• An INGO which had suspended its operations in Aden on 30 January, due to concerns over the safety of its staff, has re-opened its offices.

• UNHCR has expressed concerned that humanitarian cargo remains at Aden port unable to be released. More than 40,000 people fled to Aden and nearby governorates since December and the organization anticipate more displacement as people continue to flee from hostilities in the west coast

• There are still no humanitarian flights or vessels into or out of Aden. The VOS Apollo is still anchored in international waters off the Aden coast.

• On 30 January, an ICRC team visited Al Joumhouria hospital’s Emergency Unit which was still busy but had received only two freshly wounded cases in the morning.

• ICRC updated its casualty figures to 222 wounded and 38 killed since 28 January.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit http://unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.