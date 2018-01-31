Yemen: Escalation of armed clashes in Aden - Flash Update 3 | 31 January 2018

Situation Overview

A cautious calm is being reported in Aden following three days of fighting during which the Southern Transitional Council (STC) seized control of most of the city from forces loyal to the Government of Yemen (GoY).

Some shops have re-opened in the city and civilians have been able to move out of their homes to stock up on essential supplies. Schools are still closed except in Al Bureka districts. Operations at Aden airport and sea port have yet to resume.

Implications on the humanitarian situation

• Essential UN humanitarian staff have reported to work for half a day today. Humanitarian organisations hope to resume operations in the next few days, if the situation remains calm.

• An INGO which had suspended its operations in Aden on 30 January, due to concerns over the safety of its staff, has re-opened its offices.

• UNHCR has expressed concerned that humanitarian cargo remains at Aden port unable to be released. More than 40,000 people fled to Aden and nearby governorates since December and the organization anticipate more displacement as people continue to flee from hostilities in the west coast

• There are still no humanitarian flights or vessels into or out of Aden. The VOS Apollo is still anchored in international waters off the Aden coast.

• On 30 January, an ICRC team visited Al Joumhouria hospital’s Emergency Unit which was still busy but had received only two freshly wounded cases in the morning.

• ICRC updated its casualty figures to 222 wounded and 38 killed since 28 January.