Yemen: Epidemics – Cholera (DG ECHO, UN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 May 2019)

Since the beginning of 2019, there have been 278,584 suspected cholera cases (2,915 of those confirmed) with 561 associated deaths; children under five represent 22.7% of total suspected cases during 2019. The outbreak has affected 22 of 23 governorates and 294 of 333 districts in Yemen.

Over the last two years, DG ECHO has been supporting both the response to cholera outbreaks and prevention, integrating Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) in WaSH Emergency Humanitarian response, with more than 7 MEUR, funding both NG and UN agencies.