14 May 2019

Yemen: Epidemics – Cholera (DG ECHO, UN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 May 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 14 May 2019 View Original

  • Since the beginning of 2019, there have been 278,584 suspected cholera cases (2,915 of those confirmed) with 561 associated deaths; children under five represent 22.7% of total suspected cases during 2019. The outbreak has affected 22 of 23 governorates and 294 of 333 districts in Yemen.

  • Over the last two years, DG ECHO has been supporting both the response to cholera outbreaks and prevention, integrating Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) in WaSH Emergency Humanitarian response, with more than 7 MEUR, funding both NG and UN agencies.

  • The upsurge in the number of suspected cholera cases has peaked between mid-February and mid-April, followed by a steady decline during the last four weeks. Cholera is now considered endemic in Yemen. The water and sanitation situation is at the core of the problem and will require structural response for cholera to be contained.

