Yemen: Emergency Tracking Tool Report #13 - Displacement from Al Hudaydah (1 June - 26 September 2018) [EN/AR]
Latest Update
From 07 August to 26 September, IOM identified an increase of 13,355 displaced households.
The largest increases being within Amanat Al Asimah , Al Hudaydah and Taizz Governorate, with:
6,447 HH (estimated 38,682 individuals) in Amanat Al Asimah, displaced to Ma’ain, Old City, Shu’aub, Bani Al Harith, Az’zal, Ath’thaorah, At Tahrir and Assafiyah districts.
Households reached Amant Al Asimah by bus using Manakhah road access.
5,040 HH (estimated 30,240 individuals) in Al Hudaydah, displaced to Al Marawi'ah, Zabid, Bayt Al Faqiah, Az Zaydiyah, Al Qanawis, Al Garrahi and Al Mansuriyah district.
794 HH (estimated 4,764 individuals) in Taizz , displaced to Hayfan,
Al Misrakh, Al Ma'afer and As Silw district