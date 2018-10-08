08 Oct 2018

Yemen: Emergency Tracking Tool Report #13 - Displacement from Al Hudaydah (1 June - 26 September 2018) [EN/AR]

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 26 Sep 2018
preview
Download PDF (1.88 MB)English version
preview
Download PDF (1.99 MB)Arabic version

Latest Update

From 07 August to 26 September, IOM identified an increase of 13,355 displaced households.

The largest increases being within Amanat Al Asimah , Al Hudaydah and Taizz Governorate, with:

  • 6,447 HH (estimated 38,682 individuals) in Amanat Al Asimah, displaced to Ma’ain, Old City, Shu’aub, Bani Al Harith, Az’zal, Ath’thaorah, At Tahrir and Assafiyah districts.
    Households reached Amant Al Asimah by bus using Manakhah road access.

  • 5,040 HH (estimated 30,240 individuals) in Al Hudaydah, displaced to Al Marawi'ah, Zabid, Bayt Al Faqiah, Az Zaydiyah, Al Qanawis, Al Garrahi and Al Mansuriyah district.

  • 794 HH (estimated 4,764 individuals) in Taizz , displaced to Hayfan,
    Al Misrakh, Al Ma'afer and As Silw district

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.