Yemen Emergency Food Assistance (YEFAIII) Dec 2018 – April 2020: Project review report, Al Dhale’e | June 2020

DOCUMENT OVERVIEW

PROJECT BACKGROUND

Under the Food for Peace (FFP) consortium project “Emergency Food Security Programme in Yemen (YEFA III)” consisting of ACTED, Mercy Corps, and CARE, ACTED distributed 10 rounds of food vouchers to 1,182 households in Ash Shuy’ab and 1,283 in Al Hussein districts in Al Dhale’e Governorate, Yemen between July 2019 and April 2020. This provided emergency assistance to 18,418 individuals.

Al Hussein and Ash Shuy’ab are neighboring districts in the southeast of Al Dhale’e, a governorate that is bisected by an active frontline. Ash Shuy’ab is a rural district where access to markets and livelihoods are limited, while Al Hussein is located in closer proximity to Al Dhale’e city. Both districts largely escaped the direct impact of fighting within the past year, but residents have not been immune to the indirect effects of conflict. Infrastructure and resources that were scarce prior to hostilities were further strained, and internally displaced persons (IDPs) continue to flee to safer areas. This resulted in almost 80,000 individuals deemed to be in need of food assistance in these districts (2018 FSAC).

Under this project, each household received one food voucher per round which contained the minimum food basket items valued at 45,000 YER (2.5 kg sugar, 1 kg salt, 8 liters of oil, 36 cans of kidney beans, and 75kg of wheat flour). Beneficiaries received the voucher at the distribution sites and exchanged it immediately with the on-site vendor of their choosing.

The objective of this document is to present data collected by ACTED’s Appraisal, Monitoring, and Evaluation Unit (AMEU) throughout the project to highlight key outcomes. See annex 1 for an additional summary output achievements.