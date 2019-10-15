Yemen Emergency Crisis Response Project (YECRP) - Fast Fact Sheet - March 2019

USAID contribution to Yemen Emergency Crisis Response project

UNDP has partnered with the Social Fund for Development (SFD) to implement the US$ 11,200,000 USAID-funded Yemen Emergency Crisis Response Project (YECRP) to create employment opportunities, restore delivery of key health and education services, and revive the agriculture sector, thereby building the resilience of vulnerable local households and communities amidst Yemen ongoing crisis.

The project will achieve its results through:

Training women and youth as formal and informal community teachers/trainers who can fill the critical needs and gaps that have been exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in education services, including social cohesion and peacebuilding;

Enhancing the capacity of community mid-wives and paramedics to provide good quality health service; and

Supporting fishermen, coffee and crop farmers to improve and expand their production through the development of value chain, usage of modern technologies, and improved farming practices.