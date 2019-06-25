Yemen Emergency Crisis Response Project (YECRP) - Fact Sheet March 2019

Devastating armed conflict since 2015 has dramatically worsened Yemen’s chronic poverty and fragility, creating an economic and humanitarian crisis of unprecedented magnitude in what was already the poorest country in the region.

With the steep deterioration of service delivery in key public sectors, disruption/cessation of salaries, and a near-collapse of the economy, around 8 million people lost their livelihoods because of the conflict.

In response to Yemen crisis, UNDP has partnered with the World Bank to implement the US$300 million YECRP to revive Yemen’s economy through large cash-for-work projects, support to small businesses, and labor-intensive repairs of small infrastructure benefiting vulnerable communities in over 300 districts across the 22 governorates of Yemen.

YECRP aims to mitigate the impact of the current crisis on Yemeni local households and communities and assist their recovery.

Yemeni households benefit from short-term income generation and employment opportunities through implementation of two cash programs:

Cash for Work including: e.g. water harvesting, agricultural lands and schools rehabilitation, maintenance of access roads.

Cash for Social Services, such as nutrition and health services and youth-led community initiatives.

Communities benefit from restored socio-economic community assets through reconstruction and rehabilitation of community infrastructures projects such as, paving of access roads, water supply, and rehabilitation of existing schools and protection of agricultural lands.

Financial service providers and micro, small & medium Enterprises) are able to sustain and scale up people's business operations through improvement of access to finance by providing funds to Microfinance clients that have been impacted by the conflict as well as to farmers and fishers.

YECRP is expected to directly benefit 400,000 people through wage employment and provide 2.5 million with access to key services, thereby building the resilience of Yemeni people to carry on with their lives and be strong drivers of the recovery efforts and reducing suffering and hardship in the midst of on-going conflict.