10 Jul 2019

Yemen: Emergency Cash Transfer Project Newsletter 9 July 2019

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 09 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.25 MB)

Highlights

The Yemen Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) Project has served over 1.38 million beneficiaries to date, going the extra mile to serve the hardest-to-reach.

Implementation overview

About 73,000 beneficiaries were served last week. The pace of beneficiaries covered has reduced compared to the 1 million served in the first 9 days of the payment cycle.

And yet, serving these 73,000 beneficiaries was not easy as many of them are amongst the hardest to reach. Some live in remote areas that could only be served through the deployment of mobile payment teams. Others required assistance to be served as they had lost their personal identification due to conflict or displacement, or the fact that they had not yet gone through the verification process which is required for any beneficiary to be able to collect.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.