Yemen: Emergency Cash Transfer Project Newsletter 9 July 2019

Highlights

The Yemen Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) Project has served over 1.38 million beneficiaries to date, going the extra mile to serve the hardest-to-reach.

Implementation overview

About 73,000 beneficiaries were served last week. The pace of beneficiaries covered has reduced compared to the 1 million served in the first 9 days of the payment cycle.

And yet, serving these 73,000 beneficiaries was not easy as many of them are amongst the hardest to reach. Some live in remote areas that could only be served through the deployment of mobile payment teams. Others required assistance to be served as they had lost their personal identification due to conflict or displacement, or the fact that they had not yet gone through the verification process which is required for any beneficiary to be able to collect.