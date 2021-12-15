Yemen : Education Cluster - Monthly Factsheet - June 2021

23,014 # of children accessing formal or non-formal education

109 # of teachers received incentives

13 # schools implementing safe school protocols

6,976 # of children receiving learning materials

73 # of students provided with fortified snacks and or/meals

June 2021, Updates

Back to School: With schools closed for summer, Ministry of Education, and the Education partners are preparing for the reopening of the 2021/2022 school year. Funding is urgently required to provide teacher incentives for 171,600 teachers to ensure continuity of learning.

National Exams (grades 9 + 12): Over 580,000 children in 22 governorates in whole over Yemen to sit for the exams in 4,415 exam centers beside the distribution of PPE and cleaning materials.

The Standard Allocation (SA1): Yemen Education Cluster got 3.8M, this allocation is meant to cover the most vulnerable school aged population in the highest severity of needs, in the hardest to reach areas and in the under-served, conflict affected and displaced population.

Marib is affected heavily by the continuous increase in conflict and change of control, compounded by floods. The massive influx of IDPs has created increased demands for humanitarian coordination and response, especially to education where in Marib city alone schools are operating at 400% of capacity with 120 students in classrooms.