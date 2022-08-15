Yemen: Education Cluster - Costed Activities Framework and Guidance Notes - 2022

Introduction

In 2022, the Education Cluster will work with 80 partners and aims at providing educational services and assistance to around 5.6 million children of 8.5 people in need. The 10.6 million school-aged girls and boys represent one third of the population in Yemen.

Capitalizing on the ongoing efforts and continuous response of education partners in the difficult and complex conditions posed by the prolonged crisis in Yemen, the Education Cluster adheres to a needs-based approach to programming. This entails identification and prioritization of populations in need within the framework of the 2022 HNO and relies on severity analysis to target the most disadvantaged population groups, including those in areas of high severity of need at the subdistrict, community and school/learning spaces levels.

The Yemen Education Cluster (YEC) plan aims at safety and an inclusive learning environment that promotes well-being and resilience of the most vulnerable girls, boys, IDP children, children with disability, out-of-school children, caregivers and education personnel. This also requires supporting the education system to deliver quality, inclusive and relevant education that protects diverse learners and empowers their caregivers.