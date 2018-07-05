Yemen Early Recovery Bulletin Vol. 2, No. 2 - January and April 2018

EECR Cluster Response Progress

March - April 2018 Progress Summary

In January and April 2018, EECR Cluster partners released approximately 2,611,033 sq. m of land through mine and ERW clearance and survey in 28 Districts (14 Governorates). Approximately 389,750 people directly benefited from survey and clearance activities.

Partners reached approximately 8,079 conflict-affected households (56,806 individuals) with income generation opportunities. Around 8,010 households (56,312 individuals) had access to emergency employment schemes associated with community infrastructure and asset rehabilitation. 69 households (494 individuals) received assistance for small and micro-business creation and recovery.