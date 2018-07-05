05 Jul 2018

Yemen Early Recovery Bulletin Vol. 2, No. 2 - January and April 2018

Report
from UN Development Programme, Save the Children
Published on 10 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.51 MB)

EECR Cluster Response Progress

March - April 2018 Progress Summary

In January and April 2018, EECR Cluster partners released approximately 2,611,033 sq. m of land through mine and ERW clearance and survey in 28 Districts (14 Governorates). Approximately 389,750 people directly benefited from survey and clearance activities.

Partners reached approximately 8,079 conflict-affected households (56,806 individuals) with income generation opportunities. Around 8,010 households (56,312 individuals) had access to emergency employment schemes associated with community infrastructure and asset rehabilitation. 69 households (494 individuals) received assistance for small and micro-business creation and recovery.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.