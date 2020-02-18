Yemen | Displacement in Marib, Sana’a and Al Jawf governorates - Situation Report No. 2, 18 February 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate in the three governorates affected by the ongoing escalation of hostilities.

• Between 19 January and 17 February, humanitarian partners report that over 5,000 families have been forced to flee armed clashes in Nihm District in Sana’a Governorate, Sirwah District in Marib Governorate and Al Ghayl, Al Hazm and Al Maton districts in Al Jawf Governorate.

• The actual number of IDPs is likely to be much higher since most people have sought refuge with host communities.

• The majority of those who have been displaced are in Marib City and the surrounding area living in overcrowded public buildings, IDP sites and with the host community. In addition, an estimated 700 families are scattered in Nihm and Bani Hushaysh districts in Sana’a Governorate.

• Access to Nihm remains limited due to security concerns. The Yemen Red Crescent Society (YRCS) is gathering further information on displacement within the district, including on several families who are reportedly sheltering in caves.

• In the last week, some 400 families were forced to move in Marib and Al Jawf governorates with people in Al Jawf primarily heading to Al Khalaq, where partners reported some urgent needs for NFI and water trucking.

• In parts of Al Jawf Governorate, the response is hindered by the lack of access, mobile telecommunications and partner capacity, particularly in areas close to the frontlines in Al Ghayl, Khabb wa ash Sha'af, Al Maton and Al Maslub districts.

Humanitarian partners on the ground indicated that the 300 families who recently arrived in the Al Noor, Ar Rawdh and Al Sarh areas desperately need water trucking assistance.

• Meanwhile, the fighting continues to affect civilian infrastructure. On 7 February, artillery shells hit the Al Jafra Hospital and Al Saudi field hospital in Majzar District in Marib. Both hospitals had been closed before they were hit due to security concerns. One paramedic was injured.

• In terms of the response, partners continue to mobilize supplies and resources. A Mobile Operations Centre has been set up in Marib City where humanitarian partners and the Executive Unit for IDPs (ExU) coordinate the response. Sana’a RCT operationalized the contingency plan: IOM is in the process of releasing emergency Shelter/NFI supplies to partners’ warehouses in Marib (6,000 plastic sheets, 1,000 blankets and 160 tents are already in store).