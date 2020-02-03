Yemen | Displacement in Marib, Sana’a and Al Jawf governorates - Situation Report No. 1, 2 February 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• Between 19 January and 2 February, humanitarian partners report that 3,825 families were displaced in Nihm District in Sana’a Governorate, Sirwah District in Marib Governorate and Al Maton in Al Jawf Governorate, following a rapid escalation of hostilities. With many internally displaced families scattered across three governorates, in hard-toreach areas, or seeking shelter with host communities, the total number of people displaced is likely to be higher than reported.

• On 26 January, artillery shelling hit AlKhaniq IDP site in Majzar District. No casualties were reported, however, most IDPs who were staying in the camp or in the vicinity, around 1,550 families, left for Medghal District or Marib City.

• As of 28 January, some 2,000 families (including from Khaniq IDP site) have been displaced within Marib Governorate, around 500 families were displaced within Nihm District in Sana’a Governorate, and 400 families were displaced within Al Jawf Governorate. In addition, partners in Sana’a Governorate registered and provided immediate life-saving support through the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) to 180 displaced families in Bani Hushaysh District.

• On 29 January, another 100 families were displaced from Sirwah District in Marib Governorate to Khawlan District in Sana’a Governorate.

• Many of those fleeing frontline areas are being displaced for the second time and have exhausted their social or financial assets. Many are reportedly sleeping on the streets or in crowded conditions in urgent need of emergency shelter and non-food items (NFIs) including warm items for winter and tents.

• Humanitarian partners are mobilizing resources in all three governorates.

• Two transit sites are being established, one in Al Kusheef, around 7 kilometres from Marib City, which currently hosts around 500 families and has a maximum capacity of 2,500 people, and Mils camp, which hosts 100.

• Two rub halls have been sourced and Camp Management and Camp Coordination (CCCM) kits will be sourced locally.

UNICEF is supporting the local water department.

• UNFPA RRM partners have registered 1,345 families and provided RRM kits to 1,210 recently displaced families in Marib, Al Jawf, and Sana’a Thirty-seven per cent of the new IDPs enrolled are staying in IDP sites.

• Limited communication has added to security concerns near the conflict lines which is hampering the response in some areas.

• Common storage has been identified as an immediate gap.

• If hostilities continue to intensify, more displacements are likely to occur in Al Hazm, Nihm, Mazjar, Sirwah and Medghal districts. Humanitarian partners estimate that at worst some 15,500 households could displace.