Yemen
Yemen – Displacement (DG ECHO, UN, NGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 August 2020)
- Humanitarian partners report that conflict and natural disasters are creating new displacement patterns in Yemen. According to an estimation of IOM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking Update, published on 10 August, over 110 730 individuals have been displaced at least once between January and 8 August, particularly in Marib, Hodeida, Dale and Taizz. Between 2 and 8 August alone, 596 households have been displaced.
- Most displacements caused by the escalation of the conflict took place in Aden and Dale, and most displacements as a result of floods and heavy rains happened in Hodeida, Taizz and also Dale.
- Preliminary assessments by partners indicate that over 34 000 households have been affected by the recent floods, but this number is expected to increase further. Particularly households from IDP settlements have been hit severely. The risks related to exposure to mines/UXO have also increased due to the effects of the floods.