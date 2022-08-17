Yemen – Displacement and floods update (DG ECHO, DG ECHO partners, UN OCHA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 August 2022)

35,000 households (approximately 245,000 individuals)—mostly in displacement sites and settlements— have been affected by heavy rainfall and floods across 85 districts in 16 governorates between 28 July and 10 August. At least 77 casualties have been reported, including children.

In addition, at least 325 households have been displaced between 7 and 13 August due to fierce hostilities in Shabwah Governorate since last week, which caused civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.

Humanitarian organisations, including DG ECHO partners, are assisting the affected population with food assistance, emergency shelter, WASH and non-food items, cash and are conducting needs assessments. At least 10,000 individuals have been supported so far, while further supported is mobilised by humanitarian organisations.