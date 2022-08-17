Yemen – Displacement and floods update (DG ECHO, DG ECHO partners, UN OCHA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 August 2022)

-
35,000 households (approximately 245,000 individuals)—mostly in displacement sites and settlements— have been affected by heavy rainfall and floods across 85 districts in 16 governorates between 28 July and 10 August. At least 77 casualties have been reported, including children.
In addition, at least 325 households have been displaced between 7 and 13 August due to fierce hostilities in Shabwah Governorate since last week, which caused civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.
Humanitarian organisations, including DG ECHO partners, are assisting the affected population with food assistance, emergency shelter, WASH and non-food items, cash and are conducting needs assessments. At least 10,000 individuals have been supported so far, while further supported is mobilised by humanitarian organisations.
Heavy rainfall is expected to continue until the end of August, threatening further displacement and loss of livelihoods. An additional 20,000 people may be affected by floods in the coming days. The floods will further exacerbate already dire humanitarian needs.