Yemen: Developments of the New Displacement Situation (Rahba - Harib- Al- Juba - Jabal Murad -Al Abdiyah -Sirwah Districts ) (8) - Ma'rib Governorate [EN/AR]

The continuation of the effects of the ongoing military escalation of the recent Houthi militia on the southern districts of Ma’rib governorate during the months of September, October, last November and this December, which caused the displacement of more than (96,328) displaced people, this displacement is one of the largest waves of displacement in Yemen during the past decade.

The governorate is experiencing a critical and exceptional stage and an overlapping crisis whose burdens are multiplied day by day, as the tragedy and suffering experienced by the families displaced from their areas multiply the burdens, tasks, needs and challenges significantly, with the efforts made by the local authority In the governorate and the service providers of humanitarian partners that are trying to contain these families from displacement after losing their homes, sources of livelihood, savings, and everything they own to escape in search of safe havens and livelihoods to escape the hell of war after losing many of the elements of survival, There are still families from the same areas of previous displacement that flock and arrive day after day after the situation has narrowed and they have lost their security and sources of livelihood, and they take long, difficult and bumpy roads after the Houthi militias took control of their areas to search for a better dignified life. It is worth noting that these displaced families have reached crowded displacement sites within the districts of Marib and Al-Wadi, which suffer from overcrowding of thousands of families and dozens of camps within their geographical scope and surrounding areas.

In Marib Al-Wadi district of the new displaced families, The humanitarian situation is exacerbating, and the package of needs is large and multiplies day by day. The new displaced and the former are living in a long-term state of displacement, and all of them need urgent support, while humanitarian workers are making efforts to try to meet those needs and bridge those gaps, which require more funding, projects and urgent interventions to help alleviate the suffering of the displaced in Ma'rib Governorate.

The current displacement crisis is part of an overlapping crisis that depletes the capacities of local support and the limited capabilities of organizations operating in Ma’rib. In the face of this growing need, which goes beyond the limited capabilities of service providers to respond to the deteriorating and aggravating humanitarian situation, the Executive Unit puts the international community, UN and international organizations and all humanitarian partners in front of this human tragedy, and it calls upon everyone to assume their responsibility as a result of these developments, which threaten a bad humanitarian catastrophe for these displaced families, the Executive Unit also call to provide support with shelter, NFIs, food security and livelihoods, as well as health care, access to clean water and sanitation, support for CCCM and activities, protection services and other life-saving projects and activities.