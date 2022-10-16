From Yemen, deputy UN relief chief spotlights need to step up action to protect millions of vulnerable people

(Sana’a, Yemen, 16 October 2022): Wrapping up a nine-day visit to Yemen, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator Joyce Msuya stressed that life-saving humanitarian assistance and protection in Yemen must be ramped up to protect the lives of millions of vulnerable people, most of them women and children.

Some 23.4 million people in Yemen – more than two-thirds of the entire population – need humanitarian aid, with 17 million people being food insecure. Malnutrition rates among women and children are among the highest in the world, with 1.3 million pregnant or breastfeeding women and 2.2 million children under the age of five needing treatment for acute malnutrition.

On the heels of more than seven years of conflict, a UN-sponsored truce this April has led to a drop in civilian casualties and paved the way for much-needed fuel supplies to enter the country. The UN has called for the renewal and expansion of this truce, which continues to hold. “Though important progress has been made since the start of the truce, enormous humanitarian needs remain in Yemen,” said Ms. Msuya, who met with communities and saw the needs for herself. “There is no doubt: without continued commitment from donors, millions of people will go hungry and the lives of millions of malnourished children will be put at risk,” she said. “This is a critical time for Yemen and humanitarian donors cannot take their foot off the pedal.” During her visit, Ms. Msuya visited Aden, Marib, Sana'a and Al Hodeidah. She met displaced and conflict-affected people who urgently need humanitarian assistance, as well as Yemeni officials and aid partners. “It was extraordinarily inspiring to see the work that the humanitarian community is doing here,” Ms. Msuya said. “I am deeply grateful to all humanitarian workers who are doing everything possible to help displaced people and host communities.” In Marib, Ms. Msuya spoke to people, who were forced to flee their homes, about how they lack food and safe drinking water, basic health services and education.

