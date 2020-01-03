03 Jan 2020

Yemen: Dengue Fever Outbreak Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) (DREF n° MDRYE008)

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 26 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.17 MB)

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

A significant increase in dengue cases was observed in the last three weeks of epidemiological reporting (Weeks 47,48,49) in the country and this was furtherly confirmed on the 18th December during the Health Cluster meeting, with 22,003 cases and 60 deaths reported. Children below five years old are 11% of the total caseload and 30% of the total death cases. Dengue outbreaks have affected 174 of 333 total districts (54%) in 22 of 23 governorates of the country.
The highest governorates with suspected dengue cases are from Hodeiadah, Taiz, Aden, Hajja and Lahj and death cases reported from Hudaidah, Aden, Hajja, Lahj, Shabwa, Marib and Rayma.1 Most reported cases are concentrated in urban areas. The number of affected governorates is likely to increase due to the collapse of the health system in Yemen, the poor water and hygiene condition in the most affected areas, additionally due to the ongoing complex and protracted conflict, with limited access to humanitarian support to the most vulnerable and affected populations. 59,486 dengue suspected cases and 219 death cases with Case fatality rate (CFR) of 0.4% were reported from January 1st to 8th December 2019. Comparing to the same reporting period in 2018, the number of dengue cases has doubled, and death cases has increased in 2019 with an attack rate of 19.8 per 10,000 population. During the last three weeks, spike of dengue cases are noted with a total of 22,003 suspected cases and 60 deaths.
In view of the current dengue outbreak in the country, the Ministry of Public Health and Population (MoPHP) has requested the support of YRCS and other humanitarian partners to participate in the prevention and control of dengue outbreaks. YRCS had received request for support and intervention to respond to the Dengue outbreak from MoPHP offices in the governorates of Shabwa and Hajja after the wider spread of the outbreak during the past three weeks. In addition, WHO and MoPHP during the last health cluster meeting conducted on 18 December, 2019 have reiterated the request for support from humanitarian actors to intervene in the response to Dengue.
The below graph shows the epidemiological curve of Dengue Fever cases. The bar chart shows the dengue fever suspected cases in 2019 from week 1 up to week 49. While the line chart shows the case fatility rate (%).

