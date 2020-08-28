Yemen: Dengue Fever Outbreak (DREF n° MDRYE008) - Operation update n° 3; 26 August 2020

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

The DREF operation is further extraodinary extended by two months until 31 October 2020. Since the last extension granted, IFRC faced challenges with the financial institutions it is working with to transfer needed funds to YRCS for the implementation of the final activities outlined under Operations Update no.2. The exceptional extension and timeframe for this operation takes into consideration the needs of affected communities and their continued risk to dengue, as well as challenges faced in a country described as facing “the world’s worst humanitarian crisis”further compounded by the COVID-19 epidemic, and should not be viewed as precedent for future or other operations.

This extension will facilitate the final distribution stage of hygiene kits and remaining fogging machines and materials for Yemen Red Crescent Society (YRCS) branches and complete the remained activities in the operation. The items remain relevant in the response as cases continue to sustain in some of the the targeted governates where response has been limited. The need for the hygiene kits are even more imperative now, despite the delays, as the impact of insufficient funding in-country for health and water, sanitation and hygiene activities are resulting in widening gaps and increased risks for already vulnerable communities compounded by the COVID-19 outbreak.

YRCS will keep monitoring the situation and adapting their response accordingly, nevertheless, if restrictions continue, this might cause further rescheduling of activities and/or its cancelation if it is not possible to implement.