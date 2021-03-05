Yemen: Dengue Fever Outbreak (DREF n° MDRYE008) - Final Report, 05 March 2021

Description of the disaster

Since the onset of the outbreak in Yemen and during the operation timeframe, dengue suspected cases continued to increase during 2020 comparing with 2019. The suspected cases by the end of 2020 reached seven times the cases in 2019, and six times the reported numbers in 2018, according to the Yemen Health Cluster (table on the right).

With the interventions implemented by actors including YRCS, focused on key vulnerable locations with the highest number of cases reported, the national overview indicates a decrease in 2021 in the first three weeks compared to 2020.

The number of cases during the last quarter of 2020 showed huge decrease comparing to the beginning of the year and further decrease in cases with associated deaths reported during the first three weeks of 2021. (see table below)

Summary of response

Overview of Host National Society

Yemen Red Crescent Society (YRCS) has a nationwide presence in Yemen, with 22 branches in the different governorates across the country. Health humanitarian services are a priority for YRCS including primary health care, community-based health and public health in emergencies. With more than 3,500 volunteers throughout the country,

YRCS has the capacity to reach most of the areas and engage in first response actions related to the humanitarian crisis and other situations such as this outbreak.

YRCS is a recognized health humanitarian actor in first aid response and ambulance services and leading in providing first aid trainings and health education activities to local communities by trained community volunteers. YRCS implements integrated health, WASH and PSS activities in emergency and non- emergency situations and covers the needs of the displaced population (IDPs) affected by conflict and natural disasters.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the YRCS has been coordinating with MoPHP at national level through Health Cluster Coordination meetings and closely checked the reports with information from branches. MoPHP requested support from humanitarian health actors in the country, including YRCS, to respond to the dengue outbreak. YRCS, supported by Red Cross Red Crescent (RCRC) Movement partners in Yemen, coordinated and responded to the outbreak collectively. With support from this DREF allocation, YRCS developed and implemented the plan to provide assistance to up to 35,000 people in the most affected governorates of Shabwah, Hudaidah, Aden, Taiz through health and hygiene messaging, provision of hygiene kits and mosquito nets as well as fogging in high-risk areas. Further information is reported below against the detailed operational plan.

Overview of Red Cross Red Crescent Movement in country

Movement coordination mechanism in the country is very active with regular strategic, operational and technical levels meetings. Health technical working group is established and meets with the Movement partners in-country regularly every two months and/or as needed for coordination, information sharing, harmonization and standardization of support to YRCS. Aside from IFRC and ICRC, Danish Red Cross, Norwegian Red Cross, German Red Cross and Qatar Red Crescent are present in the country, supporting projects and programmes to the YRCS in Health, WASH, Disaster Management and National Society capacity strengthening.

Prevention and control of dengue are incorporated in primary health care services provided by the YRCS, and supported by Movement partners. It is also included in the training of epidemic control, hygiene promotion, and first aid trainings in operational areas of support. YRCS coordinated with the in-country Movement partners and ICRC health unit regarding the response of the dengue outbreak and shared the information and request from MoPHP and Health cluster. ICRC responded to the outbreak through provision of treatment kits/medicines to the government health facilities supported by ICRC in Hudaidah and Taiz.

Overview of non-RCRC actors in country

MoPHP has implemented treatment campaign in Hudaidah governorate specially in Bait Al Faqeeh district. It has also been coordinating with the Health Cluster to channel support of the humanitarian actors. YRCS has been attending and participating in the Health Cluster meetings regularly to get the gap analysis, in order to arrange the intervention and avoid any duplication with other stakeholders. MoPHP led the response with technical guidance and operational support from WHO coordinated through governorates and district level health systems. Locally appropriate information materials were made available to humanitarian actors for production and utilization. Local authorities support in coordination and meetings with the community.